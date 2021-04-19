Creighton commit Mason Miller getting a running start at prep for first season

“I’m definitely excited for that,” Miller said. “I’m going to come in and work hard, from the jump. We’ve got good recruits coming in, and hopefully, we can make a good contribution.”

Miller is already hard at work.

He said he’s in the weight room every morning — strength training is a major focus of his offseason. He makes his way to the gym in the afternoon. He and some of his teammates, including four-star recruits Johnathan Lawson (uncommitted) and Jerrell Colbert (LSU), will often meet for some 5-on-5 work in the evening. Miller’s brother, Mavrick, is a sophomore on the team.

They all know what the goal is.

Miller said he started recognizing his ability and his potential about two years ago, when he emerged on the AAU scene and when high-major college programs began offering scholarships (CU was one of the first) — and when his highlights were going viral. He’s as motivated as ever.

“I always liked (the sport), but around sophomore year was when I really started going hard,” he said. “That’s when I decided, I was like, all right, this is what I want to do.”