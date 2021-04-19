Creighton commit Mason Miller getting a running start at prep for first season

The video clip that has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter starts with the early stages of a fast break from a vantage point behind the hoop.
A couple seconds go by before Mason Miller makes his midflight entrance on screen.
The 6-foot-9 Creighton commit soars toward the bucket, raising the ball with his left hand before detonating the rim for a dunk over a defender who dared to jump with him.
That was two years ago. Before Miller was a consensus four-star prospect and before so many more of his highlight-reel slams started circulating through social media.
“When I was a sophomore, no one knew who I was, really,” a chuckling Miller said in a recent phone interview. “Just this White, tall guy, who you don’t realize can jump that high. So I probably caught a couple people by surprise sometimes.”
The secret’s out now.
Miller’s rated as the No. 78 overall recruit on the 247Sports composite for the 2021 class. He was recently named Tennessee’s Class AAA Mr. Basketball after averaging 19.1 points per game for Houston High, which won its first state title last month.
When he committed to Creighton in November, he got Twitter shoutouts from LeBron James and Ja Morant. James also amplified the profile of that aforementioned Miller dunk by tweeting about it two years ago. Miller’s dad, Mike, played 17 years in the NBA. He’s also coach at Houston High.
Now Mason’s headed to Creighton.
He hasn’t yet signed a letter of intent. The plan is to do it within the next week or so, Miller said, maybe at a ceremony with some of his friends and teammates. He said he’ll arrive on campus in June.
Miller is the highest-ranked prospect in the Bluejays’ three-man 2021 recruiting class, which dropped from its top-15 status to No. 30 (247) and No. 36 (Rivals) after the decommitment of TyTy Washington. But CU is still set to add signees Ryan Nembhard (No. 112 on the 247Sports composite) and John Christofilis (No. 203). And Miller.
Each will have a chance to contribute right away for Creighton, which reached the Sweet 16 last season but now has to replace all five starters.
“I’m definitely excited for that,” Miller said. “I’m going to come in and work hard, from the jump. We’ve got good recruits coming in, and hopefully, we can make a good contribution.”
Miller is already hard at work.
He said he’s in the weight room every morning — strength training is a major focus of his offseason. He makes his way to the gym in the afternoon. He and some of his teammates, including four-star recruits Johnathan Lawson (uncommitted) and Jerrell Colbert (LSU), will often meet for some 5-on-5 work in the evening. Miller’s brother, Mavrick, is a sophomore on the team.
They all know what the goal is.
Miller said he started recognizing his ability and his potential about two years ago, when he emerged on the AAU scene and when high-major college programs began offering scholarships (CU was one of the first) — and when his highlights were going viral. He’s as motivated as ever.
“I always liked (the sport), but around sophomore year was when I really started going hard,” he said. “That’s when I decided, I was like, all right, this is what I want to do.”
Creighton currently has four open scholarships on its roster for next season. Below is a look at scholarship players on the CU roster, as it stands today:
>> Point guards: Junior Shereef Mitchell, Nembhard
>> Shooting guards: Senior Alex O'Connell, redshirt freshman Rati Andronikashvili, Christofilis
>> Wings: Junior Antwann Jones, redshirt freshman Modestas Kancleris, Miller
>> Centers: Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa