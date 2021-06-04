Creighton commit Trey Alexander is Oklahoma's Gatorade player of the year

New Creighton commit Trey Alexander has been named Oklahoma's Gatorade player of the year.

Alexander, who just announced his pledge to CU this week, is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Oklahoma City.

He averaged 23.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals per game for Heritage Hall High School this past season, helping his team reach the Class 4A state title game. He finished his high school career with a school-record 2,340 career points.

Alexander has been an active volunteer locally at a homeless shelter and at youth basketball camps, according to the award's news release. He has a 3.59 GPA.

On the national scale, Alexander ranks No. 73 overall among 2021 prospects on the 247Sports composite list. He's a consensus four-star recruit who made the all-star roster for the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic earlier this spring.

He's also part of the best recruiting class in recent Creighton history. The five-man group ranks No. 5 nationally on 247Sports and No. 6 on Rivals.