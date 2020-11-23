Creighton community proud to see two former Jays meet the pope

“There is a moment of pride in this — but it’s also a tremendous challenge for us to continue to live up to what we teach,” said Burke-Sullivan, who’s worked on CU’s campus for the last two decades and who introduced Korver as the keynote speaker at Creighton’s commencement ceremony.

“I am thrilled for them, and I am thrilled for Creighton. It’s just a wonderful synchronicity to get them together (with Pope Francis).”

CU representatives have certainly interacted with the pope before. Just last year, student A.J. Olnes had a photography internship at the Vatican and law professor Michael Kelly traveled to Rome as part of a group that met with Pope Francis.

But a sit-down like Monday's was believed to be unprecedented, at least in NBA circles.

It was reportedly arranged in a matter of days. The Vatican reached out to the NBA players’ association to set up the meeting, according to The Associated Press.

Korver and Tolliver were two of the five players who made the trip. Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown and Jonathan Isaac were also on hand. They discussed their personal experiences with the social justice movement and the ways they’ve tried to make an impact in their cities.