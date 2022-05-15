Creighton completes sweep of Butler in final home series of regular season

Jack Grace grounded a single to right through a drawn-in infield to give Creighton a 4-3 win over Butler on Sunday in the home finale at Schwab Field.

Creighton recorded two wins Sunday as it also won 14-6 in the completion of Saturday night's game that was suspended in the seventh inning by lightning.

Creighton never led in the second game until Grace's game-winning hit. In the ninth, Alan Roden was hit by a pitch with one out and then Jared Wegner lined a single to left that sent Roden to third before Grace's game-winner.

In the suspended game, Creighton finished with a season-high 20 hits as the top four batters in the order combined to go 15 of 22 with 11 RBIs.

Creighton (28-16) will next play at Villanova on Thursday.