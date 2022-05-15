Creighton completes sweep of Butler in final home series of regular season

Jack Grace grounded a single to right through a drawn-in infield to give Creighton a 4-3 win over Butler on Sunday in the home finale at Schwab Field.
Creighton recorded two wins Sunday as it also won 14-6 in the completion of Saturday night's game that was suspended in the seventh inning by lightning.
Creighton never led in the second game until Grace's game-winning hit. In the ninth, Alan Roden was hit by a pitch with one out and then Jared Wegner lined a single to left that sent Roden to third before Grace's game-winner.
In the suspended game, Creighton finished with a season-high 20 hits as the top four batters in the order combined to go 15 of 22 with 11 RBIs.
Creighton (28-16) will next play at Villanova on Thursday.
A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010
2021
Final game: Loss to Xavier in the Big East tournament Record: 24-15
Notable facts: Season shortened due to COVID-19
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Final game: Regular-season loss to Minnesota Record: 5-10
Notable facts: Season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2019
Final game: NCAA Corvallis Regional loss to Michigan Record: 41-13 MLB draft: Will Robertson (4th round, 117 overall, Toronto Blue Jays), Isaac Collins (9th round, 279 overall, Colorado Rockies), Jake Holton (10th round, 292 overall, Detroit Tigers), Mitch Ragan (15th round, 448 overall, New York Mets), Jack Strunc (25th round, 741 overall, Miami Marlins), Denson Hull (28th round, 842 overall, Arizona Diamondbacks)
Notable facts: First Creighton team to win Big East regular reason and tournament titles
BIG EAST
2018
Final game: Regular-season loss to California Record: 34-16
MLB draft: Michael Emodi (11th round, 332 overall, Kansas City Royals), Ryan Tapani (21st round, 641 overall, Washington Nationals), Jacob Voss (27th round, 811 overall, Los Angeles Angels), Clark Brinkman (32nd round, 945 overall, Detroit Tigers)
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Final game: Loss to St. John's in Big East tournament Record: 24-25 MLB draft: Rollie Lacy (11th round, 345 overall, Chicago Cubs), David Gerber (29th round, 873 overall, Seattle Mariners)
Notable facts: Won Big East regular season title
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Final game: Loss to Xavier in Big East tournament championship Record: 38-17 MLB draft: Nicky Lopez (5th round, 163 overall, Kansas City Royals), Danny Woodrow (12th round, 355 overall, Detroit Tigers), Nick Highberger (30th round, 892 overall, Oakland Athletics)
Notable facts: Big East tournament runner-up
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Final game: Loss to St. John's in Big East tournament championship Record: 27-14
Notable facts: Big East tournament runner-up
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Final game: Loss to Xavier in Big East tournament championship Record: 32-17-1 MLB draft: Jake Peter (7th round, 198 overall, Chicago White Sox), Mike Gerber (15th round, 460 overall, Detroit Tigers), Bryan Sova (25th round, 742 overall, Philadelphia Phillies)
Notable facts: First year in the Big East, won the Big East regular season title, runner-up in the Big East tournament
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Final game: Missouri Valley Conference tournament loss to Wichita State Record: 30-18 MLB draft: Federico Castagnini (30th round, 909 overall, Baltimore Orioles)
Notable facts: Final season in the Missouri Valley Conference
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Final game: NCAA Los Angeles Regional loss to UCLA Record: 28-30 MLB draft: Ty Blach (5th round, 178 overall, San Francisco Giants), Anthony Bemboom (22nd round, 687 overall, Los Angeles Angels)
Notable facts: Creighton finished last in the Big East regular season but won the Missouri Valley tournament to reach the NCAA tournament
MICHAEL SPOMER/SPECIAL TO THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Final game: NCAA Corvallis Regional loss to Georgia Record: 45-16 MLB draft: Jonas Dufek (9th round, 280 overall, Houston Astros), Trever Adams (16th round, 504 overall, Texas Rangers)
Notable facts: First Creighton team to win the Missouri Valley Conference's regular season and tournament title in the same season, moved to TD Ameritrade Park
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Final game: Loss to Indiana State at Missouri Valley tournament Record: 27-25
MLB draft: Elliot Soto (15th round, 460 overall, Chicago Cubs), Carson Vitale (38th round, 1,156 overall, Texas Rangers)
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.