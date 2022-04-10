Creighton continues hot streak with 10-run seventh inning to drop Georgetown

Creighton scored 10 runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to pull away for a 14-2 win over Georgetown on Sunday afternoon at Schwab Field.

The 10 runs were the most the Bluejays (18-8, 3-0 Big East) have scored in an inning since moving to the downtown ballpark.

Kyle Hess had the big blow in the seventh with a grand slam — his first home run as a Bluejay. Jared Wegner also drove in four runs in the inning with a two-run homer and two-run single.

Creighton completed the weekend sweep of Georgetown to improve to 17-3 in its past 20 games.

The Jays play at Nebraska on Tuesday.

Check back for more on Omaha.com/jays

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.