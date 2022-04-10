 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Creighton continues hot streak with 10-run seventh inning to drop Georgetown

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton scored 10 runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to pull away for a 14-2 win over Georgetown on Sunday afternoon at Schwab Field.

The 10 runs were the most the Bluejays (18-8, 3-0 Big East) have scored in an inning since moving to the downtown ballpark.

Kyle Hess had the big blow in the seventh with a grand slam — his first home run as a Bluejay. Jared Wegner also drove in four runs in the inning with a two-run homer and two-run single.

Creighton completed the weekend sweep of Georgetown to improve to 17-3 in its past 20 games.

The Jays play at Nebraska on Tuesday.

Check back for more on Omaha.com/jays

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert