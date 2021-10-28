Creighton cross country is looking to 'surprise some folks' at Big East championships

The Bluejays — who earned their first regional ranking in program history last month at No. 15 — are aiming to at least match 2014. They’ve been talking about this 8K race since May.

“It’s a lot of good pressure,” said senior John Quigley, a Millard West grad who’s been the team’s top finisher in three of its four races this season. “This is kind of the culmination of it all. We have one chance to really show that we’ve made improvements in the Big East.”

The Creighton women finished seventh in this event every year but two (sixth in 2017 and eighth in 2018) since joining the conference. The field was expanded to 11 teams last spring.

They’ll be led by senior Danielle Hotalling, who’s been their top finisher in every race since joining the program.

“Our pitch has been, let’s do something that’s never been done before,” Gannon said. “That’s the goal. People have bought into that.”

Gannon, a former cross country coach at Omaha Skutt and a former track coach at Omaha Gross, said it’s been easy to see the potential here lately.

He took this job aware of its challenges — no spring-season track and field team limits CU’s recruiting pool. Plus, the Jays have never made it out of NCAA regionals.