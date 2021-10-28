Creighton cross country is looking to 'surprise some folks' at Big East championships

By the time the season’s biggest race concludes, Creighton’s coach will be exhausted and sore. Possibly unable to speak.
His runners have devoted countless hours to training, regularly pattering the pavement along Omaha’s pedestrian trails well before the sun rises and remaining committed to their coach’s vision for a program that struggled to keep pace with its peers.
So the least Chris Gannon can do during Friday’s Big East championships is power walk and/or jog between various points on the course. He can’t wait. He’ll be there screaming encouraging words as the Jays push themselves to make program history.
“We map everything out, so our goal is to zig-zag back and forth and get from one point to the next point,” Gannon said. “And you just haul.”
Maybe as many as 20,000 steps in just over an hour. And so much yelling that sometimes his only means of communication with the team afterward is by text.
“It’s awesome,” Gannon said with a smile.
He hopes he’ll have two teams sharing in his enthusiasm after the races end, too. It could be a landmark day.
The CU men finished second-to-last or third-to-last in six of the eight years they’ve participated in the Big East final. Their best performance: fifth in 2014.
The Bluejays — who earned their first regional ranking in program history last month at No. 15 — are aiming to at least match 2014. They’ve been talking about this 8K race since May.
“It’s a lot of good pressure,” said senior John Quigley, a Millard West grad who’s been the team’s top finisher in three of its four races this season. “This is kind of the culmination of it all. We have one chance to really show that we’ve made improvements in the Big East.”
The Creighton women finished seventh in this event every year but two (sixth in 2017 and eighth in 2018) since joining the conference. The field was expanded to 11 teams last spring.
They’ll be led by senior Danielle Hotalling, who’s been their top finisher in every race since joining the program.
“Our pitch has been, let’s do something that’s never been done before,” Gannon said. “That’s the goal. People have bought into that.”
Gannon, a former cross country coach at Omaha Skutt and a former track coach at Omaha Gross, said it’s been easy to see the potential here lately.
He took this job aware of its challenges — no spring-season track and field team limits CU’s recruiting pool. Plus, the Jays have never made it out of NCAA regionals.
But he’s been uplifted these past few years by athletes who continue to raise their standards.
The men’s and women’s teams had five runners apiece when Gannon got hired in 2018. They’re up to 27, and they’re coming off a race two weekends ago with a combined 12 personal bests.
There’s more to come, Gannon said. This weekend could validate that. The runners are all-in, too.
“We’re ready to surprise some folks out there,” Quigley said. “It gets me really excited to think that we’ll all be racing together for the same goal.”
The men’s race is set to start at 10 a.m. Friday in Carmel, Indiana. The women’s race begins at 10:50 a.m. FloSports will stream the event.
