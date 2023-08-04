Creighton cruised to a 108-55 win over the Bahamas’ Raw Talent Elite on Friday in the first of three games on the Bluejays’ foreign trip.

Behind a barrage of 3s — 16 makes on 31 attempts from deep — the Jays sat on a comfortable lead early. So early that, even if they weren’t on a foreign trip exercising the freedom of revolving door rotations, coach Greg McDermott could’ve emptied the bench anyway.

Still, nothing out of the ordinary took place. Nothing to overreact to, nothing to necessarily be disappointed with.

Senior Baylor Scheierman hasn’t lost his shooting touch, finishing with nine points on three 3-pointers. Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner caught his usual lobs and blocked three shots. Senior Steven Ashworth steadied the offense, finishing with eight points and seven assists.

Of course, there will be things fans will hold on to.

Sophomore Fred King’s 15 point, eight rebound outing is among them. Memphis transfer Johnathan Lawson’s three straight 3s in the first half will have fans hoping he can bottle that up. Mason Miller displayed a level of decisiveness that fans only wished he played with a year ago.

Creighton returns to the court on Sunday versus Lithuania’s BC Zalgiris Kaunas.