Creighton defeats Marquette in four sets to tie for first in Big East

Creighton's on-target passes made a big difference in maintaining a rhythm offensively, according to Zimmerman. That allowed setter Kendra Wait to mix up her distribution patterns and keep the Golden Eagles off balance. And for most of the day, CU's hitters didn't hold back.

"We were in system a lot," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

But Marquette hung tough.

CU had a 10-0 run in Game One — a surge highlighted by several strong serves from junior Keeley Davis — and yet the Golden Eagles pulled within 21-19 late. They scored four straight points in the second game, tying it at 23, before holding off three straight set points.

But Creighton did just enough to close out both of those games.

And after a hiccup in the third set, the Jays quickly put the match away.

Zimmerman rose up for back-to-back kills from the back row to make it 4-1 in the fourth game. After a Marquette timeout, Davis pounded a swing off the block, Sis had back-to-back kills and a tip from Davis dropped in. That made it 9-1.

The Golden Eagles eventually trimmed the deficit to 16-14. But Davis and Zimmerman answered with kills. Then Sis put down three balls in a four-rally stretch.