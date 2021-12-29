Creighton-DePaul men's basketball game postponed by COVID rescheduled for February

Jon Nyatawa looks at the long break for the Bluejays after COVID issues with opponents canceled two games.
The Creighton-DePaul men's basketball game has been rescheduled for Feb. 17 in Chicago. It will tip off at 9 p.m. and air on CBS Sports Network.
That game was originally supposed to be played Dec. 20, but COVID issues within the DePaul program forced a postponement. Following a change in Big East policy, games impacted by COVID can now be rescheduled instead of being declared a forfeit to the affected team.
The new DePaul game will now fall between a Feb. 12 game at Georgetown and a Feb. 20 home game against Marquette.
Creighton has since had another game postponed by COVID — the Dec. 28 game against Georgetown in Omaha. That game has not yet been rescheduled.
The Bluejays are scheduled to return to action on New Year's Day at Marquette. That game will tip at 11 a.m.
Creighton hasn't played since knocking off then-No. 9 Villanova on Dec. 17. The Jays are 9-3 overall and 1-0 in Big East play.
