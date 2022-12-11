Creighton didn't make Final Four destination, but Jays plan to use loss as motivation

Creighton's desired destination was less than a mile from its home gym. And in the months leading up to the postseason, the Bluejays did the work to make that happen in the NCAA tournament.
After splitting the Big East regular-season crown with a 17-1 record, Creighton won another league tournament title to claim the 13th seed in the NCAA tournament and the right to host opening weekend. The Bluejays were four wins away from playing in the Final Four at CHI Health Center.
"All year we said the Final Four is in Omaha for a reason," sophomore Norah Sis said. "That was always a really good goal. As much as I love watching friends (on opposing teams) and great volleyball teams play, it is hard to see everyone playing and we're done."
For the second year in a row, an ill-timed injury helped derail Creighton's hopes.
Last year, All-American Jaela Zimmerman tore her ACL in the first-round match. The Jays went on to win that day, but lost to Kansas in four sets the next night.
This time, CU was without All-America setter Kendra Wait, who was injured during the Big East tournament final when she had a season-high 60 assists. Hosting Auburn in the NCAA opener, the Jays were without Wait for the first time all season.
"We've had some unfortunate luck the last two years," Sis said. "I think that comes with any sport. It's going to happen at some point.
"All year we talked about how much depth we have on the team and people needing to step up into roles."
With Wait sidelined, Jazz Schmidt moved into the setter role. The graduate transfer, who had 131 kills on the season as a hitter, finished with her only double-double as a Bluejay with 44 assists and 11 digs.
"I thought we played really calm, we trusted her," Sis said of Schmidt. "I didn't think we let it shake us, but still it was really unfortunate that Kendra didn't get to play in that game."
Sis, the Big East player of the year, did her part with 30 kills, setting the program record for kills in an NCAA tournament match. But Auburn pulled off the upset in five sets.
Sis said Zimmerman, who was limited this season because of her knee injury, told the team after the match to remember what the loss felt like as they work toward next year.
"I think it was really cool that she said that," Sis said. "I think that will motivate us in the offseason to work ever harder."
Zimmerman was one of six seniors on this year's team. Sis, Wait and Big East freshman of the year Ava Martin are among the players who will be for the Jays, who finished 27-5 this fall.
"We had an incredible season. Honestly, we had the time of our lives," Sis said. "I think us losing in the first round doesn't take anything away. I still think we're one of the best teams in the country."
Photos: Creighton volleyball vs Auburn in NCAA tournament
