Creighton dips to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 poll

The Jays’ home loss to Georgetown last week cost them four spots in the rankings. CU landed at No. 19 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll.
Creighton had won three games in a row before falling 86-79 to the Hoyas in Omaha on Wednesday. It was one of five ranked teams to lose on that day alone. CU did rebound for a 71-68 win at Marquette on Saturday.
But the Jays have a chance at redemption Tuesday. They'll travel to play at Georgetown for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Then comes the game of the week in Big East hoops: Creighton hosts No. 5 Villanova on Saturday.
The second-place Jays (14-5, 10-4) trail the Wildcats (12-2, 7-1) by a decent margin in the conference standings with one month left, so they have to keep winning if they want a shot at earning a second-straight league championship. That makes Tuesday’s game important. And obviously Saturday then becomes a must-win for CU in terms of the regular-season title race.
The Jays are still scheduled to face Villanova on the road later this season. They also play at Xavier, which was one of two Big East teams receiving votes in the AP poll this week. St. John’s was the other.
Also of note: This week marked the first time since 1961 that the AP rankings did not include blue bloods Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina or UCLA. KU had been ranked for a record 231 consecutive weeks, dating back to 2009.
This week’s AP Top 25 poll
1. Gonzaga (Last week: 1) 1,567 points (55 first-place votes)
2. Baylor (2) 1,520 (8)
3. Michigan (4) 1,438
4. Ohio State (7) 1,365
5. Villanova (3) 1,281
6. Illinois (12) 1,239
7. Texas Tech (13) 1,102
8. Houston (5) 1,060
9. Virginia (14) 969
10. Missouri (18) 966
11. Alabama (10) 911
12. Oklahoma (9) 863
13. Texas (6) 841
14. West Virginia (17) 824
15. Iowa (8) 757
16. Tennessee (11) 690
17. Florida State (20) 514
18. Virginia Tech (16) 486
19. Creighton (15) 465
20. USC (NR) 411
21. Wisconsin (19) 358
22. Loyola-Chicago (NR) 200
23. Oklahoma State (NR) 181
24. Purdue (24) 85
25. Rutgers (NR) 65
Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego State 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise State 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, Virginia Commonwealth 1, BYU 1