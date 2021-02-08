Creighton dips to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25

The Jays’ home loss to Georgetown last week cost them four spots in the rankings. CU landed at No. 19 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25.

Creighton had won three games in a row before falling 86-79 to the Hoyas in Omaha on Wednesday. It was one of five ranked teams to lose on that day alone. CU did rebound for a 71-68 win at Marquette on Saturday.

But the Jays have a chance at redemption Tuesday. They'll travel to play at Georgetown for an 8 p.m. tipoff.

Then comes the game of the week in Big East hoops: Creighton hosts No. 5 Villanova on Saturday.

The second-place Jays (14-5, 10-4) trail the Wildcats (12-2, 7-1) by a decent margin in the conference standings with one month left, so they have to keep winning if they want a shot at earning a second-straight league championship. That makes Tuesday’s game important. And obviously Saturday then becomes a must-win for CU in terms of the regular-season title race.

The Jays are still scheduled to face Villanova on the road later this season. They also play at Xavier, which was one of two Big East teams receiving votes in the AP poll this week. St. John’s was the other.