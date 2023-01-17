Creighton dominates in the paint to roll past Butler

Trey Alexander was all smiles headed to Creighton’s bench as the sound of the buzzer signaled halftime.

He didn’t exactly call bank on his 3 that kissed the glass as the first half came to a close. Things just happened to trend his way.

Creighton was just a bit more intentional in the way it looked to attack Butler in its 73-52 win Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs sorely missed center Manny Bates, the team’s second-leading scorer, who missed his second straight game with a knee injury.

Creighton found its way inside the arc, tallying 24 points in the paint through 20 minutes — twice as much as Butler managed. Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner only accounted for two of those buckets.

Alexander was behind plenty of it, showing glimpses of his inside bag. A hopstep finish to get a floater to go in traffic. Using his quick first step to leave Butler guard Eric Hunter Jr. behind for a layup. Navigating the paint before deciding on his signature midrange pullup J.

Bulldogs forward Jalen Thomas held his own, finishing with 10 points, seven boards and three blocks. But there isn’t quite any method to replace Bates, and when Thomas exited the game, freshman Fred King caused havoc.

King played just eight minutes, but it was all he needed. The big man added eight points and three boards to give Bulldogs freshman Connor Turnbull headaches.

Creighton’s physicality shined through for the remainder of the night, bullying the Bulldogs on both with their inside scoring and on the glass. The Jays outrebounded Butler 47 to 24.

Eleven of them were snagged by sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard, who added 12 points for his first double-double of the season. He displayed the kind of touch the Jays have missed from the former Big East Freshman of the Year more often than not this season.

The 6-foot guard looked every bit like the player CU fans have expected. He looked more like himself Tuesday after coach Greg McDermott cited that Nembhard had fought off a recent illness.

Photos: Creighton hosts No. 19 Providence