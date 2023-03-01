Georgetown didn’t need another reason to wish its season was over sooner.

Trey Alexander and the Creighton Bluejays still gave it one.

The first few 3s the sophomore guard knocked down in CU’s monstrous 99-59 win didn’t necessarily feel orchestrated. They were within the offense, as all the Jays’ easy buckets had been to that point.

Then both Alexander and the team caught on. Alexander has caught a hot hand as quickly as any player in the country on several occasions this season. He’d become a walking inferno well before the halftime buzzer sounded.

Alexander knocked down six first-half 3s, all increasingly more difficult as the Hoyas began to catch on. But no shot was too difficult. Not for sure this version of Alexander.

Even his deepest, heat check 3 felt bound to fall. And it did. And each one buried Patrick Ewing’s last-place Hoyas further and further.

They never quite stood a chance.

Not after Ryan Kalkbrenner broke the ice on Wednesday’s win with an effortless dunk on Creighton’s first possession. Not after the 13-0 run that saw Ewing burn through the first of many timeouts.

Certainly not after Alexander got finished with Georgetown.

Despite countless huddles, nothing seemed to change for the Hoyas. Creighton enjoyed one of its better shooting nights in recent memory, knocking down 19 of its 34 3-point attempts and shooting 54% from the field.

The Jays seemingly coasted the entire time, with the Hoyas only hardly chipping at their daunting deficit once Creighton emptied its bench.

Lob finishes from sophomore Arthur Kaluma. Tomahawk dunk attempts in traffic from sophomore Ryan Nembhard. And-1 caliber highlights from fourth-year guard Shereef Mitchell. Nothing was off limits on Wednesday.

By halftime, the Jays had already drilled 10 3s. The Hoyas only had eight baskets by then.

All five of Creighton’s starters finished in double figures, with senior Baylor Scheierman — who was honored postgame during Wednesday night’s Senior Day ceremony — scoring 16 points in 15 minutes.

Alexander finished with 25 points with seven 3s on 8-for-11 shooting in just 22 minutes. His 18 point first-half eruption saw Georgetown’s deficit go from disappointing to disturbing.

In what could likely end up being one of Ewing’s final games coaching his alma mater, Creighton delivered a brutal final wave goodbye to the legendary Big East big man from Omaha.

