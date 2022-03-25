Creighton downs Iowa State to advance to the Elite Eight

GREENSBORO — And so the magic continues.

Creighton’s first trip to the Sweet 16 is now its first trip to the Elite Eight.

Morgan Maly scored 21 points off the bench, and Tatum Rembao finished with 19 points and four assists as the 10th-seeded Bluejays knocked off third seed Iowa State 76-68 in the Greensboro Regional late Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Sophomore guard Emily Ryan scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Cyclones (28-7), not enough to break the spell cast by Creighton (23-9).

Maly, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, scored seven points on 3-for-3 shooting in the game-changing third quarter that gave Creighton a 59-51 lead.

“We’re just so tough,” Maly said on ESPN2 after the win. “We’re so gritty.”

The Bluejays made their first five shots of the second half during a 13-6 scoring run to take a 43-36 lead. Rembao and Payton Brotzki capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

They never surrendered their lead.

Brotzki scored 13 points, and Lauren Jensen finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

And now a juggernaut awaits.

Creighton can savor this latest victory for one whole day until it takes on mighty South Carolina (32-2) — the No. 1 team in the nation all season — on Sunday evening.

The Gamecocks got 28 points and 22 rebounds from national player of the year candidate Aliyah Boston en route to a 69-61 victory over fifth-seeded North Carolina in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.

The Greensboro Coliseum is a scant 183 miles from South Carolina’s home arena, and the Gamecocks — who led the nation in attendance for the eighth straight season — travel with a big and boisterous crowd.

But this Creighton team has some experience with juggernauts and hostile crowds, knocking off Iowa on the Hawkeyes’ home court in the tournament’s second round just to get to Friday’s game in uncharted territory.

And the Bluejays played free and easy in their first Sweet 16 game.

If they had any jitters, they erased them in a back-and-forth first half. Maly’s layup with 41 seconds left in the second quarter tied the score 30-30, and Jensen blocked Iowa State’s final shot of the half.

It was the beginning of the end for Iowa State on another magical night in the NCAA Tournament for Creighton.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.