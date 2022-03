Creighton downs Marquette to advance to Big East tournament semifinals

Creighton men's basketball held off a late Marquette charge after the Bluejays built a 13-point lead as CU advanced to the Big East tournament semifinals with a 74-63 win Thursday afternoon.

Creighton will play top-seeded Providence at 5 p.m. Friday.

Marquette pulled within 63-61 with three minutes left before Ryan Hawkins hit a 3-pointer at the 2:05 mark. Creighton then scored the final eight points to defeat Marquette for the third time this season.

Creighton had edged Marquette in both regular-season matchups, with the Jays winning in double overtime on Jan. 1 and picking up an 83-82 home win last month.

Hawkins led Creighton with 18 points, while Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and nine rebounds and Arthur Kaluma had 14 points and six rebounds. Trey Alexander finished with 11 points, a season-high eight assists and six rebounds, and Alex O'Connell added nine points and nine rebounds.

