Even with the momentum Creighton had behind it entering Tuesday’s road matchup with Providence, picking up a win at the Amica Mutual Pavilion was virtually impossible.

The Friars dropped just one of their past 35 home games leading into their Valentine’s Day with the Bluejays. They wouldn’t make an exception on love day for red hot CU, handing it a 94-86 loss and snapping its eight game win streak.

Through 20 minutes, the Jays battled with foul trouble in the frontcourt. Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner picked up two quick fouls, with backup big man Fred King picking up three fouls not long after.

Coach Greg McDermott was forced to put a lot of faith in Kalkbrenner, who comfortably played a big stretch nearly through the end of the half to help keep things close.

Both teams displayed some wild shotmaking, with Devin Carter and Noah Locke scoring 25 and 20 points, respectively.

But Creighton has some shotmakers of its own, with four of its five starters finishing with at least 15 points.

The two teams delivered such a thriller, regulation wasn’t enough.

A botched lob to end the first 40 minutes sent them to overtime — their first, that is.

Each team delivered what might’ve been their best defensive stretches of the game between each overtime. But with Creighton’s starters all playing at least 45 minutes — everyone but Kalkbrenner played at least 47 — the Jays eventually ran out of gas, not scoring a FG in the second overtime before falling to Providence.

