Creighton drops game one of crucial series against UConn

Dylan Tebrake and Austin Peterson pitched like the aces they are Friday during the opener of a crucial Big East series.

The difference was a two-run home run by UConn catcher Matt Donlan in the seventh inning as the No. 15 Huskies edged the Bluejays 3-1.

UConn, which has won 19 of its last 20, now has a two-game lead over Creighton in the league standings. UConn is 12-1, CU is 10-3.

Tebrake threw a seven-hitter and struck out a career-high 13. UConn averages 8.7 runs per game, but Tebrake struck out five of his eight batters he faced before the Huskies pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Creighton tied it in the fifth as freshman Nolan Sailors led off with a double to right. Chris Esposito struck out, but he reached first safely on a passed ball as Sailors moved to third. Nolan Clifford then grounded out as Sailors scored on the play. Esposito was at third with one out, but Peterson got a strikeout and popout to end the threat.

In the seventh, Tebrake walked the first batter before Donlan hit his seventh homer of the season, a shot to right field.

Peterson, who allowed three hits and struck out nine in eight innings, retired the last 12 batters he faced as he improved to 9-0. Closer Justin Willis walked Kyle Hess and Alan Roden to start the ninth, but he retired the next three batters for his 12th save.

Sailors had two of Creighton's three hits on the day.

Creighton and UConn continue their series at noon Saturday.

Creighton (25-13, 10-3) 000 010 000 - 1 3 1

Connecticut (38-8, 12-1) 001 000 10x - 3 7 0

W: Peterson, 9-0. L: Tebrake, 6-2. S: Willis, 12. 2B: Cr, Sailors; Co, Dana. HR: Co, Donlan​