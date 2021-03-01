 Skip to main content
Creighton drops one spot in AP poll; Set for top-15 showdown at Villanova
BASKETBALL

Creighton drops one spot in AP poll; Set for top-15 showdown at Villanova

Ballock loose ball

Creighton's Mitch Ballock reaches for a loose ball as Villanova's Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels converge during CU's 86-70 win on Feb. 13 at the CHI Health Center.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays suffered an upset defeat on Saturday. So did nearly every ranked team last week.

Of the 25 teams inside the AP Top 25, 18 lost at least once. Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC each dropped two games.

There were definitely some shakeups in the rankings as a result. But in Creighton’s case, one loss to Xavier didn’t necessarily hurt its standing.

CU landed at No. 14 in Monday’s AP poll, falling one spot from last week.

Now the stage is set for a top-15 showdown on Wednesday between Creighton and No. 10 Villanova, which fell two spots in the poll after losing to Butler on Sunday.

The Jays and Wildcats are the top two teams in the Big East — and the regular-season title will be on the line when they meet in Philadelphia. CU beat Villanova 86-70 in Omaha on Feb. 13.

Those two squads remain the only Big East schools ranked in the AP poll. UConn, which has won four of its last five games, received votes this week.

Creighton has been ranked all season, as high as No. 7 and as low as No. 19. It’s in the middle of a school-record streak of 22 consecutive weeks as a ranked team.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,571 (59 first-place votes)

2. Michigan (3) 1,512 (4)

3. Baylor (2) 1,450

4. Illinois (5) 1,350

5. Iowa (9) 1,266

6. West Virginia (10) 1,210

7. Ohio State (4) 1,163

8. Alabama (6) 1,130

9. Houston (12) 1,109

10. Villanova (8) 942

11. Florida State (11) 897

12. Arkansas (20) 847

13. Kansas (17) 785

14. Creighton (13) 669

15. Texas (14) 650

16. Oklahoma (7) 584

17. Oklahoma State (NR) 553

18. Texas Tech (18) 494

19. San Diego State (22) 406

20. Loyola-Chicago (21) 367

21. Virginia (15) 362

22. Virginia Tech (16) 335

23. Purdue (NR) 192

24. Colorado (NR) 150

25. Wisconsin (23) 106

Others receiving votes: BYU 101, USC 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita State 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, Connecticut 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.

