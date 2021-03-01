Creighton drops one spot in AP poll; Set for top-15 showdown at Villanova

The Jays suffered an upset defeat on Saturday. So did nearly every ranked team last week.

Of the 25 teams inside the AP Top 25, 18 lost at least once. Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC each dropped two games.

There were definitely some shakeups in the rankings as a result. But in Creighton’s case, one loss to Xavier didn’t necessarily hurt its standing.

CU landed at No. 14 in Monday’s AP poll, falling one spot from last week.

Now the stage is set for a top-15 showdown on Wednesday between Creighton and No. 10 Villanova, which fell two spots in the poll after losing to Butler on Sunday.

The Jays and Wildcats are the top two teams in the Big East — and the regular-season title will be on the line when they meet in Philadelphia. CU beat Villanova 86-70 in Omaha on Feb. 13.

Those two squads remain the only Big East schools ranked in the AP poll. UConn, which has won four of its last five games, received votes this week.

Creighton has been ranked all season, as high as No. 7 and as low as No. 19. It’s in the middle of a school-record streak of 22 consecutive weeks as a ranked team.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll