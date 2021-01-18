 Skip to main content
Creighton drops out of AP top 10 after OT loss at Butler
BASKETBALL

The Jays' six-game winning ended at Butler on Saturday in a 70-66 overtime defeat. And now they've dropped in the rankings.

Creighton landed at No. 11 in Monday's edition of the AP Top 25 poll. It fell three spots from last week, when it was No. 8.

CU did play the Bulldogs without point guard Marcus Zegarowski, and understudy Shereef Mitchell was still hobbled with an ankle injury. So perhaps those injuries influenced voters as they assessed Creighton's standing.

Several other ranked teams suffered defeats last week as well, including Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Clemson and Illinois.

The Jays will have two opportunities this week to prove themselves and maybe even re-enter the top 10. They host Providence Wednesday before welcoming No. 23 UConn to Omaha for the first time Saturday.

CU is currently tied for third in the Big East standings, behind No. 3 Villanova (8-1, 3-0) and UConn (7-1, 4-1). The Wildcats are scheduled to end their COVID-19 pause with a game against Seton Hall on Tuesday. The Huskies play St. John's on Monday.

This week's AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,598 points (62 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,538 (2)

3. Villanova (3) 1,445

4. Iowa (5) 1,420

5. Texas (4) 1,289

6. Tennessee (10) 1,242

7. Michigan (7) 1,197

8. Houston (11) 1,155

9. Kansas (6) 1,072

10. Wisconsin (9) 939

11. Creighton (8) 833

12. Texas Tech (15) 792

13. Virginia (18) 778

14. West Virginia (13) 732

15. Ohio State (21) 631

16. Virginia Tech (20) 536

17. Minnesota (23) 507

18. Alabama (NR)

19. Missouri (17) 462

20. Clemson (12) 354

21. Oregon (22) 235

22. Illinois (16) 232

23. Connecticut (25) 209

24. UCLA (NR) 195

25. Saint Louis (24) 172

Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.

