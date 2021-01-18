Creighton drops out of AP top 10 after OT loss at Butler

The Jays' six-game winning ended at Butler on Saturday in a 70-66 overtime defeat. And now they've dropped in the rankings.

Creighton landed at No. 11 in Monday's edition of the AP Top 25 poll. It fell three spots from last week, when it was No. 8.

CU did play the Bulldogs without point guard Marcus Zegarowski, and understudy Shereef Mitchell was still hobbled with an ankle injury. So perhaps those injuries influenced voters as they assessed Creighton's standing.

Several other ranked teams suffered defeats last week as well, including Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Clemson and Illinois.

The Jays will have two opportunities this week to prove themselves and maybe even re-enter the top 10. They host Providence Wednesday before welcoming No. 23 UConn to Omaha for the first time Saturday.

CU is currently tied for third in the Big East standings, behind No. 3 Villanova (8-1, 3-0) and UConn (7-1, 4-1). The Wildcats are scheduled to end their COVID-19 pause with a game against Seton Hall on Tuesday. The Huskies play St. John's on Monday.

This week's AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,598 points (62 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,538 (2)