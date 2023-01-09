 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton drops out of Top 25 rankings; Nebraska no longer receiving votes

Creighton falls out of AP poll

A home loss last week sent Creighton women’s basketball out of the Associated Press Top 25 ratings this week.

Previously No. 25, the 10-5 Bluejays lost 79-75 to Providence while routing Marquette on Sunday. CU now has five points from voters.

Creighton hosts Seton Hall and plays at Butler this week. The Pirates are receiving votes as well.

UConn (No. 4) and Villanova (No. 25) are the only ranked Big East team in the AP poll.

Nebraska lost all of its voter points after a road loss to Rutgers that coach Amy Williams called one of the most disappointing in her career.

Nebraska hosts both Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena this week. The Buckeyes lead an impressive group of Big Ten teams that made the rankings, including Indiana (6th), Maryland (9th), Iowa (12th), Michigan (17th) and Illinois (24th). The Illini are ranked for the first time since 2000.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

