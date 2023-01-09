Creighton drops out of Top 25 rankings; Nebraska no longer receiving votes

A home loss last week sent Creighton women’s basketball out of the Associated Press Top 25 ratings this week.
Previously No. 25, the 10-5 Bluejays lost 79-75 to Providence while routing Marquette on Sunday. CU now has five points from voters.
Creighton hosts Seton Hall and plays at Butler this week. The Pirates are receiving votes as well.
UConn (No. 4) and Villanova (No. 25) are the only ranked Big East team in the AP poll.
Nebraska lost all of its voter points after a road loss to Rutgers that coach Amy Williams called one of the most disappointing in her career.
Nebraska hosts both Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena this week. The Buckeyes lead an impressive group of Big Ten teams that made the rankings, including Indiana (6th), Maryland (9th), Iowa (12th), Michigan (17th) and Illinois (24th). The Illini are ranked for the first time since 2000.
Photos: Creighton women's basketball takes on Providence
Providence celebrates their win as Creighton's Kiani Lockett (11) walks off the court following the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) reaches out for the rebound in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday.
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) spins past Providence's Nariah Scott (11) in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday.
Creighton's Molly Mogensen (21) moves down the court in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday.
Creighton's Jayme Horan (12) passes the ball in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) gets under the basket ahead of Providence's Kylee Sheppard (1) in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Laura Baker, of Omaha, high-fives other Creighton fans during the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) controls the ball in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) looks to pass over Providence's Kylee Sheppard (1) in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton head coach Jim Flanery watch this team in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton's Kiani Lockett (11) goes for the basket while up against Providence's Kylee Sheppard (1) in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
The Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton's Molly Mogensen (21) passes the ball in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) looks to pass the ball in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
The Creighton bench watches the final seconds count down in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton's Molly Mogensen (21) eyes the basket while up against Providence's Brynn Farrell (22) in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) controls the ball in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton fans react to a call in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Providence head coach Jim Crowley watches his team in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
Creighton head coach Jim Flanery calls out to his team in the Providence vs. Creighton women's basketball game in Omaha on Wednesday. Providence won the game 79-75.
