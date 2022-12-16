Creighton drops sixth straight to Marquette in Big East opener

Kam Jones found himself alone on a fast break — one of many for Marquette during its 69-58 win over Creighton on Friday night — with Baylor Scheierman trailing, the only CU defender within reach.

Despite being knocked to the ground under the basket, Jones threw up an acrobatic finish that found its way straight through the net with Jones’ typical finesse. The Golden Eagle guard got up and flexed his bicep on Scheierman.

Marquette similarly showed off its muscles in handing Creighton its sixth straight loss.

A day earlier, Bluejay guards Shereef Mitchell and Ryan Nembhard spoke about heart and toughness — things that were left to be desired through the team’s five-game losing streak heading into Big East play. It took 20 minutes in Milwaukee to show CU hadn’t made enough strides in those areas.

The Jays (6-6, 0-1) found themselves constantly pushed off their spots, bumped and forced into tough gaps. The offense didn’t flow as normal, and Creighton found itself bullied into throwing predictable passes.

“They keep coming at you,” coach Greg McDermott said in his postgame press conference. “They compete and play really hard. I thought we were casual at times with some of our passes. We got into the teeth of the defense, and instead of moving the defense with a pass fake or shot fake, we tried to throw it directly to them.”

Creighton finished with nine first-half turnovers, aiding a 19-2 Marquette run as the Golden Eagles got used to leading the fast break. The Jays’ 3-point shooting didn’t help. CU going 3 for 12 in the first half and 4 of 20 overall practically laced Marquette's running shoes.

When Creighton settled into the half court, it was ushered into less-than-ideal looks late in the shot clock with plenty of head-scratching possessions.

According to KenPom, the Golden Eagles entered the game with Division I's 62nd best defense. They looked miles better Friday.

Movement away from the ball also wasn't what the Jays normally produce, and Creighton’s on-ball creators fell into the defense's hands. Nembhard, Scheierman and Trey Alexander — CU’s three primary ballhandlers — combined for 10 turnovers. Marquette scored 11 points off turnovers in the first half alone.

Sophomores Nembhard and Alexander's nine points on 4-of-16 shooting wasn't a winning recipe, either. And after a solid start behind several empty-side postups from Scheierman, Marquette decided to body him up. That made things uncomfortable for the former Aurora quarterback, and every other Bluejay.

Freshman Fredrick King was more often than not the lone performer in blue who failed to fold under the pressure. The 6-foot-10 center posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks without missing a shot in eight attempts. It was his second straight double-double.

“He doesn’t care, he just works and plays,” McDermott said. “He’s not into statistics. He tries to fight.”

Despite his confidence and motor, King was tasked with his toughest assignment yet: a matchup with junior Oso Ighodaro.

King did all he could to hold his ground. The scouting report on Ighodaro was lengthy.

The 6-9 big man is usually more involved as a playmaker, something Creighton looked to limit. The Jays challenged him to score.

Ighodaro was up to the task.

When Creighton showed signs of life early in the second half, Ighodaro and junior Olivier Maxence-Prosper had already grown too comfortable. The two combined for a seemingly effortless 30 points.

Both served as a great reminder that a world without Ryan Kalkbrenner - sidelined by a non-COVID illness - is not one CU wants live in much longer. He could be back next week.

Despite the glaring issues created by the big man's absence, Marquette's flattening of Creighton might've exposed that the team's issues run deeper than its star center can account for.

“When you make mistakes like that at the top of the floor against a team like Marquette, you’re going to be on your heels defensively trying to put the fire out,” McDermott said on his postgame radio show. “I thought we were in good shape 26-25, whatever it was, with six minutes left in the first half. And then we turned it over I think five out of eight possessions and we were fighting an uphill battle the entire game.”

