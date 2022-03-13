 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Creighton earns No. 10 seed at NCAA tournament

031422-owh-spo-cubkc-zl4

Creighton reacts to being selected to the NCAA tournament during a watch party on Sunday at Sokol Arena.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Creighton women received a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play Colorado in the opening round in Iowa City on Friday.

Cre​ighton will make its first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2018. That year, the Bluejays defeated Iowa in the first round before losing to UCLA in Los Angeles.

Friday's matchup will be just Creighton's third game in nearly a month. Since defeating Seton Hall in double overtime on Feb. 20, the Bluejays have played DePaul on Feb. 27 to end the regular season then lost to the Pirates on a last-season shot in the Big East tournament first round on March 5.

Creighton finished third in the Big East regular season after being picked to finish sixth in the preseason.

The balanced Bluejays lead the NCAA in assists per game (20.9) and are third in 3-point made per game (10.3).

