Creighton earns No. 10 seed, will make first trip to NCAA tournament since 2018

The Creighton women didn't have to wait long to find out their postseason fate.

Within the first 10 minutes of Sunday night's "Selection Show" on ESPN, the Bluejays saw their name as a 10 seed. Creighton will face seventh-seeded Colorado in Iowa City on Friday.

"I told the team there's few things like seeing your name pop up on the screen when you're watching the 'Selection Show,' " coach Jim Flanery said. "I think we're all thankful that the year went the way it did."

Creighton finished third in the Big East regular season after being picked to finish sixth in the preseason.

The Bluejays lead the NCAA in assists per game (20.9) and are third in 3-pointers made per game (10.3).

Creighton will make its first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2018. That year, the Jays defeated Iowa in the first round before losing to UCLA in Los Angeles. Iowa, the Big Ten regular-season co-champs and tournament winner, will likely await the Creighton-Colorado winner.

Friday's matchup will be Creighton's third game in nearly a month. Since defeating Seton Hall in double overtime Feb. 20, the Jays have played DePaul on Feb. 27 to end the regular season, then lost to the Pirates on a last-second shot in the Big East tournament first round March 5.

"I think that loss really motivated us to not take anything granted, play every game like it's your last," said Emma Ronsiek, who was first-team All-Big East this season. "We don't know how long we'll be running, but hopefully it's for a while."

And there will be some motivated Bluejays to play in Iowa City.

Lauren Jensen, who was the co-most improved player in the Big East this season, played for the Hawkeyes last season. And backup guard Rachel Saunders is from Iowa City.

"I've already heard from 50-plus people who said they're going to be there, so I'm excited about that," Saunders said. "Hopefully we have a little of a hometown advantage."

Senior Tatum Rembao was a standout high school athlete at Loveland, Colorado, and now will get to play the Buffaloes.

During Creighton's watch party at Sokol Arena, Rembao told the crowd that Flanery hoped to line up a game with Colorado for her senior year.

Now she's got one.

"To be able to play them my last year is going to be really special," said Rembao, who added that she knows several of the Colorado team members but none of them very well.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.