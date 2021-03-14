Creighton earns No. 5 seed in 2021 NCAA tournament

The bracket has been revealed, and Creighton’s back in the NCAA tournament. The Bluejays received a No. 5 seed, and they’ll play No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara in the first round.

CU’s NCAA opener is set for Saturday. Game times have not yet been released.

If Creighton (20-8) were to win its first game, it would play either No. 4 seed Virginia or No. 13 seed Ohio. The Jays are in the same region as No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

Beating the Gauchos won't be easy though.

UCSB (22-4) has won 18 of its past 19 games. It secured the Big West's tournament title (and the automatic berth) by defeating UC Irvine on Saturday.

It’s the first NCAA appearance for CU since 2018 — last year’s tournament was canceled and CU was an NIT team in 2019. The Jays are making their 22nd NCAA appearance and the sixth in Greg McDermott’s 11-year tenure as coach.

The last time the Jays were in the NCAA tournament, they fell 69-59 as a No. 8 seed to No. 9 seed Kansas State. McDermott’s CU teams are 3-5 in the NCAA tournament. Creighton has not reached the Sweet 16 since the field was expanded in 1985.