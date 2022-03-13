Creighton earns No. 9 seed in NCAA tournament

Creighton basketball powered through the graduation of key starters from last season and two major backcourt injuries this year — including one to the Big East freshman of the year — to grab an NCAA tournament at-large bid Sunday.

The 22-11 Bluejays, who finished fourth in the Big East and advanced to the finals of the league's conference tournament, earned a No. 9 seed.

The Jays open the tournament against eight seed San Diego State (23-8) on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Game times have not yet been released.

If Creighton wins in the first round, it will advance to face either No. 1 seed Kansas (28-6) or the winner of Texas Southern/Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s First Four game.

This will be the Jays' seventh NCAA tournament under coach Greg McDermott, with CU most recently reaching the Sweet 16 last season, when Creighton fell to eventual national runner-up Gonzaga.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.