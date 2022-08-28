Creighton earns third draw of the season

Down a player for the final 65 minutes, the Creighton women were able to come away with a 0-0 draw against Iowa State on Sunday at Morrison Stadium.

Creighton was down a player after Juelle Love was issued her second yellow card. But the Bluejays still were able to record its second shutout this season.

Keelan Terrell made five saves for the Bluejays, which included a lunging save with five minutes left. Iowa State outshot the Bluejays 11-10. Abigail Santana and Ariana Mondiri each had three shot attempts for the Bluejays.

Creighton (1-0-3) will host North Dakota at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Iowa State (0-2-1) 0 0 - 0

Creighton (1-0-3) 0 0 - 0