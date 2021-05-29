Creighton eliminated from Big East baseball tournament after falling to Xavier

Creighton couldn't keep its season alive to earn another shot at the Big East tournament's top seed, falling 2-1 in an elimination game against Xavier Saturday.

The Jays began the day by managing just three singles in a 2-0 loss to UConn — an intensity-filled showdown between the league's top two teams, who did not play in the regular season.

But CU won't get a rematch with the Huskies.

No. 2 seed Creighton took the field 90 minutes after its first loss Saturday for a do-or-die match-up with the Musketeers at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio — and it struggled again to get the offense going. The Jays jumped ahead 1-0 in the first, but managed just three hits the rest of the way.

They did put two runners on base with one out in the ninth inning. But two strikeouts ended the game, and the season.

Xavier's Ethan Bosacker was the primary culprit for CU's woes in Game Two, striking out six over seven innings of work. The Musketeers (27-25) took the lead with a two-run third inning and held on from there.

The two defeats knocked Creighton out of the league tournament and out of contention for the conference's automatic NCAA tournament bid. The Jays (24-15) aren't in the NCAA's at-large conversation.