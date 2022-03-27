Creighton Elite Eight notes: Future is bright for Jays, sizing up South Carolina and more

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On this awful Sunday in March for Creighton, it’s hard to think about the future, no matter how bright it may be.

The 10th-seeded Bluejays’ run through the NCAA women’s tournament ended with an 80-50 loss to No. 1 South Carolina in the Greensboro Regional, one win short of the Final Four.

Creighton (23-10) loses three key seniors: Tatum Rembao, Payton Brotzki and Chloe Dworak.

But a fourth senior, Rachael Saunders, will follow Rembao's lead and return for an extra “COVID year” next season. She scored eight points in the Elite Eight game.

And the Bluejays top three scorers this season were all sophomores: Emma Ronsiek, Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly.

"There's a lot of good things ahead for Creighton," coach Jim Flanery said. "We're sad to see our three seniors go, but this season creates quite a legacy and expectations going forward. We'll flush tonight and focus on all the great things that we did this year, and particularly in the last 10 days."

Those three seniors led Creighton to its first Sweet 16, its first Elite Eight. So Sunday hurt, but the season was a success.

“My teammates and I have really just loved every second of this year, celebrating each other, really just getting to live life with each other and coming to practice every single day,” Rembao said. “And to be able to do what we did and make it to the Elite Eight, I am so proud of every single person in that locker room. We knew that we were good enough to be here and we believed that we could be here, and we showed a lot of people that we did deserve to be here.”

Size matters

In the end, South Carolina was just too big and too skilled in the paint.

That started with 6-foot-5 junior center Aliyah Boston, the front-runner for national player of the year, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.

“Obviously South Carolina is a great team. That's why they're the No. 1 overall seed,” Jensen said. “They are very big. ... I feel like there were times where we had all five blue jerseys in the paint going after boards and they still somehow came out with the rebound. So that was kind of a struggle for us.”

South Carolina power forward Victaria Saxton, a 6-2 senior, had 11 points and 11 rebounds (six offensive). The Gamecocks outrebounded Creighton 43-23 and outscored the Bluejays 42-22 in the paint.

“They're a lot bigger than us,” Rembao said. “Their whole entire roster, they maybe have two girls that are smaller than our biggest girl. So we knew that going in. And we didn't start the game off great with scout defense, and they took advantage of it.”

Key injury

Creighton's Molly Morgensen scored on a teardrop shot driving into the lane with 4:28 left in the first quarter, but landed awkwardly on Boston's foot and rolled her right ankle. Morgensen couldn't put weight on her right leg and left the game with the help of two trainers.

"Molly is huge for us," Jensen said. "She's super tough on defense, and she's great for us on offense as well. And so when she went down with that, that was obviously tough for us."

The game was still competitive at that point, but it got away in the second quarter.

"Honestly, even though it looked pretty bad, there wasn't a doubt in my mind that she would probably end up coming back in the game because that's the type of player she is. Super tough," Jensen said. "But, yeah, that definitely hurt us there in the second quarter."

Morgensen returned with 1:32 left in the first quarter, but played nine minutes in the game.

"It really hurt us when she went down," Rembao said. "Defensively, she's gritty. She's tough. She gets defensive boards. But she's the toughest kid I know, and you knew that she was going to come back in the game no matter how much pain she was in."

Morgensen finished with one basket — the teardrop — but had three assists and a steal. Creighton outscored South Carolina by three in the nine minutes Morgensen was on the court.