Creighton men's basketball ended the season at No. 12 — up 10 spots — in the USA Today coaches poll released on Tuesday.

The Bluejays began the season in the conversation as a top 10 team and amid predictions of a potential Final Four run and finished the season nearly making those come to fruition.

The Jays capped a 24-13 campaign with a 57-56 loss to San Diego State in the Elite Eight, the program’s best finish ever. Not only did they lose by one to the eventual nation runner-up, they beat national champ UConn 56-53 in February after the Huskies won by nine a month earlier.

CU’s 14 Big East wins were also tied for a program record while junior Ryan Kalbrenner was the conference’s defensive player of the year for a second straight season.

The Jays were one of four Big East teams in the final coaches Top 25, with UConn in the top spot after winning the national championship a day earlier. Regular-season champ Marquette was 14th and Xavier 15th.