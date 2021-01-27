Creighton erases 16-point deficit in comeback win over Seton Hall

Creighton’s Mitch Ballock scored 29 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 37 seconds left as the Jays erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to earn an 85-81 win at Seton Hall Wednesday.

Ballock faked as if he planned to set a ball screen for point guard Marcus Zegarowski and instead darted into open space. Zegarowski found the CU sharpshooter, who put the Jays ahead 84-81 in the closing moments.

The Pirates (9-7, 6-4) did have three chances to tie after that, but they missed all three of their final long-range shots.

It was a stunning turn of events down the stretch for No. 17 Creighton (12-4, 8-3), which had issues all night trying to slow down the Seton Hall attack. The Jays surrendered 54 points in the first half alone. They fell behind 68-52 after Pirate reserve Bryce Aiken drove to the rim for a layup with 11:32 left.

But CU switched to a zone defense on the next possession. That seemed to break Seton Hall’s rhythm, and provide the Jays with a path for a comeback.

They ended up out-scoring the Pirates 33-13 from there. Ballock had 12 points during that run. Zegarowski, who finished with 18 points, hit two 3-pointers and a free-throw in that span as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}