Creighton erases 16-point deficit in comeback win over Seton Hall

Creighton’s Mitch Ballock scored 29 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 37 seconds left as the Jays erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to earn an 85-81 win at Seton Hall Wednesday.
Ballock faked as if he planned to set a ball screen for point guard Marcus Zegarowski and instead darted into open space. Zegarowski found the CU sharpshooter, who put the Jays ahead 84-81 in the closing moments.
The Pirates (9-7, 6-4) did have three chances to tie after that, but they missed all three of their final long-range shots.
It was a stunning turn of events down the stretch for No. 17 Creighton (12-4, 8-3), which had issues all night trying to slow down the Seton Hall attack. The Jays surrendered 54 points in the first half alone. They fell behind 68-52 after Pirate reserve Bryce Aiken drove to the rim for a layup with 11:32 left.
But CU switched to a zone defense on the next possession. That seemed to break Seton Hall’s rhythm, and provide the Jays with a path for a comeback.
They ended up out-scoring the Pirates 33-13 from there. Ballock had 12 points during that run. Zegarowski, who finished with 18 points, hit two 3-pointers and a free-throw in that span as well.
It was Zegarowski’s pull-up 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining that put Creighton ahead 81-79, what marked CU’s first lead since the 8-minute mark of the first half.
The Pirates tied the game at 81-81. But Ballock delivered the game-winner on the next trip down.
There were certainly some concerning signs for the Jays in the first half.
They started the game 8 of 9 from 3-point range but only led 28-23. They ended up surrendering 31 points on Seton Hall’s final 17 possessions of the first half. The Pirates led 54-44 at the break. And they stretched the advantage during the early portion of the second half.
And the Jays missed 11 of their first 12 shots after the break.
But they never quit.
