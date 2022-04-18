Creighton errors help Arizona to shutout win

Creighton's opportunity to knock off Arizona was just out of the Jays' reach Monday night.

Arizona's Tony Bullard broke a scoreless tie in the seventh with a solo home run that just cleared the fence, then Creighton errors opened the door to a three-run eighth and a two-run ninth as the Wildcats pulled away for a 6-0 win at Charles Schwab Field.

Creighton, meanwhile, left nine runners stranded through seven innings.

The Bluejays and Wildcats will meet again at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Monday was the first home loss this season for the Jays.​

Bullard, who entered the night batting .164 with two homers and four RBIs, hit a drive to the fence that Creighton left fielder Jared Wegner got on his glove on, but the ball cleared the fence, landing in the CU bullpen.

In the eighth, Arizona had runners at first and third with one out, but a fielding error on a potential double-play ball extended the inning. Arizona's Mac Bingham followed with a two-run single to make it 4-0.

The Bluejays, who entered the night with a 2.13 ERA in 12 home games this season, shut down an Arizona team that was batting .290 as a team through six innings.

