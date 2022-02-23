Creighton extends win streak to six as Jays down St. John's

Creighton men's basketball earned its season-high sixth straight win as the Bluejays held off St. John's 81-78 Wednesday night.

Creighton led 79-78 when it got a defensive stop. Ryan Kalkbrenner grabbed the rebound, was fouled with 5.3 seconds left and hit both free throws.

St. John then threw its inbounds out of bounds and fouled Alex O'Connell with 3.3 seconds left. O'Connell missed the 1-and-1, but St. John's missed a desperation 28-footer at the buzzer.

The win came on a night when point guard Ryan Nembhard suffered a potentially serious injury to his right arm with 13 minutes to play.

Ryan Hawkins led the Jays with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Kalkbrenner added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Trey Alexander scored 16 second-half points for the Jays, while Arthur Kaluma had 12 points and six rebounds in his return from an injury.

The Jays held Julian Champagnie, the leading scorer in the Big East, to eight points on 3-of-16 shooting.

Creighton improves to 19-8 and 11-5 in the Big East as it's tied with UConn for third place in the standings. Creighton will play at leader Providence on Saturday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

