Creighton eyeing ninth straight Big East volleyball title with massive matchups this weekend

It’s not a specific topic of conversation, but a ninth straight Big East volleyball title will be on the line this weekend for Creighton.

The Bluejays will close out the regular season with a road match Friday against DePaul and another Saturday at Marquette. Creighton, ranked 11th in the nation, is 24-3 overall and 16-0 in the conference.

Standing in the way of that potential league crown are the Blue Demons (9-19, 5-11) and the Warriors (24-2, 16-1).

“We really haven’t talked that much about that possible ninth title,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “Philosophically, it’s one match at a time but obviously that is one of our big goals.”

Bernthal Booth has her first-place team pointed specifically at that match Friday night against DePaul before Saturday’s showdown against second-place Marquette. It helps that both of those teams took the Bluejays to five sets earlier this season before Creighton prevailed.

“DePaul always plays really well against us, and especially when they’re at home,” the coach said. “We went five with them last time and they have some players who can take over a match.”

Bernthal Booth added that she isn’t concerned her team might be peeking ahead to 16th-ranked Marquette.

“One thing our veterans do really well is explain the importance of each match,” she said. “If we drop that match Friday night it would not help us so I don’t think you can say that one match this weekend is bigger than the other.”

One of those veterans is 6-foot-3 senior Kiana Schmitt, second on the team in kills with 230.

“She has really stepped up to be a dominant player for us this year,” Bernthal Booth said. “She’s a selfless person who has worked her tail off.”

Schmitt, who also leads the team with 96 blocks, said she has enjoyed this season.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “We’ve been playing really clean, and that’s why we’ve won so many consecutive sets.”

The Bluejays are riding a 16-match win streak and have won a program-record 26 consecutive sets. Creighton hasn’t lost since a five-setter at Rice on Sept. 18.

Schmitt, who will return to the Bluejays next season after being granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, said this is no time for the team to let success go to its head.

“It’s always good to see the national ranking and it gives us some motivation to keep getting better,” she said. “What we’ve accomplished so far is really cool, but we need to just look at it and move on.”

The Wisconsin native said she likes the way the Bluejays are playing as they enter the home stretch of the season.

“Over the second half, I’ve seen a lot of progress,” she said. “In my own game, I’ve worked a lot on my blocking and I think I’ve gotten much better defensively.”

Schmitt has been named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week twice this season. She had her biggest match Oct. 16 against DePaul with 16 kills and 13 blocks.

Those 13 blocks tied a Sokol Arena record and were the most for a Creighton player since 2012.

“We went five sets against them the first time so I know we’ll be focused on DePaul Friday night,” she said. “We know that we have to put all our energy into that one before we move on to Saturday.”

What’s uncertain this weekend is the playing status of Papillion-La Vista grad Norah Sis, who leads the team in kills with 391. The 6-1 sophomore missed last weekend’s matches against St. John’s and Seton Hall because of injury.

“Norah’s status is day to day,” Bernthal Booth said. “We’re not sure right now but we’re hopeful that we’ll get her back.”

Notes

Creighton will host the Big East tournament that starts Wednesday.

The Bluejays have swept their last eight matches. The last opponent to take a set was DePaul on Oct. 16th.

Jill Pressly leads the Blue Demons with 3.88 kills per set.

Marquette sophomore setter Yadhira Anchante won back-to-back national titles at Iowa Western.

The Warriors’ Carsen Murray leads the Big East in hitting percentage and blocks.

The last team not named Creighton to win the Big East conference title was Marquette in 2013.

No. 11 Creighton at DePaul/7 p.m. Friday/Chicago (McGrath-Phillips Arena)/1180 AM

No. 11 Creighton at No. 16 Marquette/6 p.m. Saturday/Milwaukee (Al McGuire Center)/1180 AM