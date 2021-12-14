Creighton fails to overcome Arizona State's aggressive defense

But the Sun Devils used a back-door cut to free up Jay Heath for the go-ahead layup with 55 seconds left.

Hawkins could have tied it at the foul line — he went 1 of 2 with 37 seconds left, though.

From there, ASU drained the clock and forced CU to use its three fouls-to-give. A missed front end of a one-and-one gave Nembhard a chance at the buzzer, but he missed a 20-foot leaner after going the length of the court.

"We fought, we scratched, we clawed — which is what you have to do when a game gets ugly like this when offense is hard to come by," McDermott said. "We put ourselves in position (to win). Just came up a little short."

Creighton was looking to build some momentum heading into Friday's Big East opener against No. 9 Villanova. The Jays just knocked off then-No. 24 BYU on Saturday.

But they just weren't sharp enough Tuesday.

They ended up missing six of their final 11 free throw tries over the final 11 minutes (including two front ends of one-and-ones). They gave up buckets on four of ASU's final six possessions before Heath missed a free throw with six seconds left.