Creighton fails to overcome Arizona State's aggressive defense

Apparently, the word is out. Creighton's opponents aren't going to be shy about assertively working to disrupt and fluster the CU ball-handlers.
The Jays are going to get shoved and grabbed. Wrists will be slapped. They'll be bodied and hip-checked. Whatever it takes to plug the paint and test the toughness of a young group.
Arizona State (5-6) certainly followed the blueprint Tuesday night.
And Creighton couldn't find the answer.
The Jays (8-3) suffered a 58-57 defeat, limited in the first half by nine turnovers and forced to operate too often on the perimeter after that.
"We prepare for pressure a lot in practice," freshman Arthur Kaluma said. "It affected us in ways it shouldn't be affecting us at all. Just a lot of stuff to clean up."
Creighton shot just 38.9% from the floor, less than a percentage point off a season low. It managed only 28 points in the paint, the second-lowest total of the season (22 against Iowa State).
The possessions were long and laborious as the game wore on, regularly ending with a desperate late action just to beat the buzzer. Creighton attempted 12 of its 23 second-half shots from behind the 3-point line, making just two.
But that was Arizona State's plan. It used its quickness, length and tenacity to its advantage.
"We wanted to try to put some pressure on those guys," ASU coach Bobby Hurley said.
The approach will likely be replicated by others, too. The Jays this season are still learning how to deal with aggressive defensive tactics — they had just 15 combined giveaways in their two most complete wins of the season (North Dakota State and BYU), but they didn't have to spend 40 minutes dealing with bullish defenders in either of those games.
When teams have heated CU up, they've often knocked Creighton out of rhythm and forced its inexperienced roster into mistakes.
"We're really young, and when you have freshmen, you're going to try to make them uncomfortable," CU coach Greg McDermott said. "That's what (Arizona State) attempted to do."
Still, the Jays did find themselves with a chance at the end.
They lost their eight-point edge and the game's momentum midway through the second half. A 12-2 Arizona State run, capped by a DJ Horne 3-pointer, gave the Sun Devils a 50-46 lead with 7:48 to play.
CU tied it one minute later, but went five straight possessions without scoring. Two buckets by sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner and two free throws from freshman Ryan Nembhard tied the game at 56-all with 69 seconds left.
But the Sun Devils used a back-door cut to free up Jay Heath for the go-ahead layup with 55 seconds left.
Hawkins could have tied it at the foul line — he went 1 of 2 with 37 seconds left, though.
From there, ASU drained the clock and forced CU to use its three fouls-to-give. A missed front end of a one-and-one gave Nembhard a chance at the buzzer, but he missed a 20-foot leaner after going the length of the court.
"We fought, we scratched, we clawed — which is what you have to do when a game gets ugly like this when offense is hard to come by," McDermott said. "We put ourselves in position (to win). Just came up a little short."
Creighton was looking to build some momentum heading into Friday's Big East opener against No. 9 Villanova. The Jays just knocked off then-No. 24 BYU on Saturday.
But they just weren't sharp enough Tuesday.
They ended up missing six of their final 11 free throw tries over the final 11 minutes (including two front ends of one-and-ones). They gave up buckets on four of ASU's final six possessions before Heath missed a free throw with six seconds left.
"It's stuff we've got to get cleaned up, and we don't have long to clean it up," Alex O'Connell said. "We've got to look at the film and move on to the next one."