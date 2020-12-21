Creighton falls out of top 10, but it hosts another top-25 team Wednesday

The Jays won twice to finish the week, but a defeat to Marquette was enough to knock them out of the top 10.

CU fell four spots from No. 9 to No. 13 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll, released Monday. Creighton had been ranked inside the top 10 for three straight weeks.

But the Jays will get an opportunity to prove themselves again.

No. 22 Xavier (8-0) is scheduled to play Creighton (6-2) on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center. It’s the second time this year CU has participated in a game featuring two top-25 teams (while ranked No. 8, the Jays lost at No. 5 Kansas two weeks ago).

The only other Big East team ranked this week was Villanova at No. 5.

The Jays were expected to take a hit in the rankings after they began last week with an 89-84 loss to Marquette on Dec. 14. They did rebound with two wins, at St. John’s Thursday and at UConn Sunday. The Golden Eagles weren’t able to build off the momentum they gained with a big victory at CU — they lost close games to Seton Hall Thursday and Xavier Sunday.

This week’s full AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (previous rank: 1) 1,567 points (61 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,538 (3)