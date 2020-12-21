 Skip to main content
Creighton falls out of top 10, but it hosts another top-25 team Wednesday
BASKETBALL

Bishop

Creighton junior Christian Bishop dribbles down the court during CU's win over Nebraska on Dec. 11 at the CHI Health Center. The Jays, ranked No. 13, will host No. 22 Xavier Wednesday.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays won twice to finish the week, but a defeat to Marquette was enough to knock them out of the top 10.

CU fell four spots from No. 9 to No. 13 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll, released Monday. Creighton had been ranked inside the top 10 for three straight weeks.

But the Jays will get an opportunity to prove themselves again.

No. 22 Xavier (8-0) is scheduled to play Creighton (6-2) on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center. It’s the second time this year CU has participated in a game featuring two top-25 teams (while ranked No. 8, the Jays lost at No. 5 Kansas two weeks ago).

The only other Big East team ranked this week was Villanova at No. 5.

The Jays were expected to take a hit in the rankings after they began last week with an 89-84 loss to Marquette on Dec. 14. They did rebound with two wins, at St. John’s Thursday and at UConn Sunday. The Golden Eagles weren’t able to build off the momentum they gained with a big victory at CU — they lost close games to Seton Hall Thursday and Xavier Sunday.

This week’s full AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (previous rank: 1) 1,567 points (61 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,538 (3)

3. Kansas (5) 1,426

4. Iowa (3) 1,365

5. Villanova (7) 1,304

6. Houston (6) 1,272

7. West Virginia (8) 1,225

8. Tennessee (10) 1,109

9. Wisconsin (12) 1,051

10. Texas (11) 1,035

11. Rutgers (19) 878

12. Michigan State (4) 839

13. Creighton (9) 773

14. Missouri (16) 768

15. Texas Tech (14) 661

16. Virginia (17) 510

17. North Carolina (22) 492

18. Illinois (13) 468

19. Michigan (25) 367

20. Duke (21) 352

21. Florida State (15) 335

22. Xavier (NR) 249

23. Ohio State (20) 245

24. Virginia Tech (NR) 181

25. Oregon (NR) 167

Others receiving votes: San Diego State 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma State 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1

Photos: Creighton vs. Marquette

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

