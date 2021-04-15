Creighton falls short against No. 2 Georgetown in Big East tournament semifinals

Creighton came up short in an upset bid at No. 2 Georgetown on Thursday, surrendering the match-winning goal in the 84th minute and losing 1-0 in the Big East tournament semifinals.

The Jays had a number of scoring chances on the road, particularly in the first half. They ended up with more shot attempts (12-8). But they weren't able to break through.

The Hoyas (8-0-2) clinched the victory when junior midfielder Joe DaLuz, from just inside the 18-yard box, rocketed a shot into the back of the net.

"Creighton was fantastic, they deserve a ton of credit," Georgetown coach Brian Wiese said in a news release. "(CU) dictated a lot of the game to us and they came here on our home field and controlled a lot of the play.

"In a game where we didn't generate a lot of chances, we took the ones we got and sometimes semifinals feel that way so we're happy to be moving on to the final."

The Hoyas advance to play for their fourth-straight Big East tournament title.

Creighton, meanwhile, will await to learn its postseason fate during Monday's 11 a.m. selection show. But there are only 36 NCAA tournament spots available. The Jays (6-6) were No. 52 in the RPI before Thursday's defeat.

