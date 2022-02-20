Creighton falls short in ninth-inning rally, is swept by Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brant Voth hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth, but Creighton's rally fell short in a 6-5 loss to Portland on Sunday.

The loss capped a four-game season-opening sweep for the Pilots, in which the Bluejays hit .222 and averaged 2.75 runs.

Portland built a 5-1 lead in the fifth after Sam Brown's RBI double, then pushed it to 6-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

Voth's homer cut Creighton's deficit to one before Tate Gillen reached on an error with one out.

But with Gillen representing the tying run, Portland's Peter Allegro struck out Andrew Meggs and retired Kyle Hess on a fly ball to center to end the game.

Eight CU batters recorded a hit. Meggs hit a solo homer in the third, and Jack Grace had a pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh.

Creighton's pitching struggled in the series, allowing 38 hits and 34 runs.

Next up, the Jays will open a three-game series at Loyola Marymount on Friday.