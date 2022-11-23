Creighton falls to Arizona in Maui finale

While playing two teams as gritty as Texas Tech and Arkansas on back-to-back days likely played a part in Creighton’s 81-79 loss in the Maui Invitational Championship on Wednesday,

Arizona seemingly could do no wrong en route to outlasting the Jays on Day 3 in the islands.

Creighton found ways to muscle wins over two of the nation’s top two defenses to start the week. Its options ran thin versus the Wildcats, who had everything click from the tip.

For a team far more known for it’s offensive ability, Arizona denied a good amount of Creighton’s offensive actions, even denying its ball handlers so tightly that it forced junior Ryan Kalkbrenner to toss up a couple of 3s. Kalkbrenner had his hands full on the other end with Arizona center Oumar Ballo.

Ballo, a 7-foot, 260 pound unit of a big man displayed an elite level of footwork when facing Kalkbrenner 1-on-1 down low. He shifted his weight around, helping earn positioning and finding his way closer and closer to the rim. He finished with a career-high 30 points and 17 rebounds.

Sophomore Arthur Kaluma had similar troubles with Azuolas Tubelis. The 6-11 forward ran the floor and kept Kaluma on his toes while forcing a number of broken possessions out of Kaluma on the other end.

Creighton ultimately found its way back to its season-long level of efficiency, finishing the game 5 of its last 5 from the field to shoot 46% from the field. But it wound up being too little too late, with Ballo’s contest interfering with the 3-point look that coach Greg McDermott drew up for Kalkbrenner to essentially seal the game.