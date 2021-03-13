Creighton falls to DePaul for first Big East loss of season

DePaul broke a 1-1 tie with a late second-half goal and handed Creighton its first Big East loss of the season Saturday.

The Jays (2-3, 2-1) tied the match on Mitch Dobson’s goal just before halftime. Dobson attacked a loose ball and fired a shot into the back of the net. It was the first career goal for the junior defender.

But CU couldn’t hold on to secure any points on the road Saturday.

The game-winner for the Blue Demons (2-2-2, 2-2) came off a header out of a corner kick in the 78th minute. They secured a 2-1 victory, even though Creighton out-shot them 12-7.

The Jays are set to return to action Wednesday when they host Butler, the favorite to finish first in the Big East’s Midwest Division.

