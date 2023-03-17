SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mississippi State hit five of its 11 3-pointers in the first nine minutes to build a double-digit lead and the 11th-seeded Bulldogs stayed hot in knocking off the sixth-seeded Creighton women 81-66 Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Creighton, which reached the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed last March, ends its season at 22-9.

Mississippi State, which averaged 5.7 made 3s per game this season, hit 5 of 7 in taking a 23-12 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter. Creighton cut the deficit to 44-35 late in the first half, but the Bulldogs started the second half on a 13-3 run and coasted home from there.

Mississippi State hit 11 of 19 3s for the game — the 11 3s matched a season high. Jerkalia Jordan hit all four of her 3 attempts and led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

Lauren Jensen scored a game-high 22 points and had five assists for Creighton, while Emma Ronsiek scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half. Creighton shot 37.3% from the field, hitting just 9 of 34 3s.

Mississippi State, which beat Illinois in a First Four game Wednesday, will play third-seeded Notre Dame in the second round Sunday.

