SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mississippi State hit five of its 11 3-pointers in the first nine minutes to build a double-digit lead and the 11th-seeded Bulldogs stayed hot in knocking off the sixth-seeded Creighton women 81-66 Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Creighton, which reached the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed last March, ends its season at 22-9.
Mississippi State, which averaged 5.7 made 3s per game this season, hit 5 of 7 in taking a 23-12 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter. Creighton cut the deficit to 44-35 late in the first half, but the Bulldogs started the second half on a 13-3 run and coasted home from there.
Mississippi State hit 11 of 19 3s for the game — the 11 3s matched a season high. Jerkalia Jordan hit all four of her 3 attempts and led the Bulldogs with 20 points.
Lauren Jensen scored a game-high 22 points and had five assists for Creighton, while Emma Ronsiek scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half. Creighton shot 37.3% from the field, hitting just 9 of 34 3s.
Mississippi State, which beat Illinois in a First Four game Wednesday, will play third-seeded Notre Dame in the second round Sunday.
Photos: Creighton women vs. Mississippi State in the NCAA tournament
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) drives to the basket as Mississippi State's Ramani Parker defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) drives to the basket as Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan (2) and Ahlana Smith (1) defend during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Creighton head coach Jim Flanery claps during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) drives past Mississippi State's Ramani Parker (23) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State players celebrate on the bench during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Creighton's Carly Bachelor, left, fights for possession with Mississippi State's Kourtney Weber (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan, left, steals the ball from Creighton's Carly Bachelor (22) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) defends against Creighton's Lauren Jensen (15) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell questions a call during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrates after a 3-point basket as Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) and Emma Ronsiek (31) look on during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) celebrates as she walks off the court after winning a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) shoots as Mississippi State's Ahlana Smith (1) defends during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend, left, shoots as Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan, right, defends during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's Kourtney Weber (11) lines up a shot during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter, right, shoots over Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) and Emma Ronsiek, left, during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's JJerKaila Jordan (2) shoots as Creighton's Carly Bachelor (22) defends during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) drives past Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) and Morgan Maly (30) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes (0) drives against Creighton's Morgan Maly during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Mississippi State's Ahlana Smith (1) shoots over Creighton's Morgan Maly (30) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
