Creighton falls to Morehead State in first round of NCAA volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Jaela Zimmerman

Creighton volleyball's season ended with a five-set loss to Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Above CU's Jaela Zimmerman spikes the ball past Morehead State's Abby Hulsman.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

How quickly can Creighton reload? It's a big offseason for Greg McDermott.

Creighton couldn't complete the comeback in a season-ending loss to Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

It was yet another intensity filled contest for the Jays, who had won four of the five matches that had extended to five sets during the regular season.

But they weren't able to make the key plays to win in the clutch Wednesday inside Omaha's downtown convention center.

Morehead State, which secured its first-ever NCAA win, used a 3-0 spurt to take a 12-9 lead in the fifth set. It was enough of a cushion for the Eagles (17-1) to hold on for the 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13 victory.

The loss marked the first time since 2014 that Creighton failed to advance to the NCAA tournament's second round. The Jays were making their ninth straight NCAA appearance.

CU was led Wednesday by junior Jaela Zimmerman, who finished with 17 kills and 10 digs. Sophomore Keeley Davis added 15 kills and 17 digs. Freshman Kiara Reinhart recorded a career-high 13 kills.

Morehead State advances to face No. 8 overall seed Florida on Thursday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

