Creighton falls to No. 11 Providence, snapping a six-game winning streak

A.J. Reeves made sure his Senior Night would be a historic night for the Providence Friars.

Reeves hit six of his seven 3-pointers in the first 24 minutes as he led No. 11 Providence to a 72-51 win over Creighton on Saturday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Providence, which has been in the Big East Conference 42 years, clinched its first league title in school history.

Creighton's six-game winning streak came to an end as it was playing its first game without starting point guard Ryan Nembhard, who suffered a broken wrist Wednesday at St. John's.

Creighton wasn't able to produce offensively as it shot 30.5% from the field, including 5 of 26 on 3-pointers, and had just four assists on its 18 made field goals.

"When you're not hitting shots, you're not going to get those assists," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "The good news is we took care of the ball pretty good."

Arthur Kaluma made the game's first basket, but that was Creighton's only lead of the night.

Jared Bynum hit three free throws to put Providence up 17-8, then Reeves made sure the Bluejays never got closer than four the rest of the half. One of Providence's five senior starters, Reeves hit four 3-pointers in the first 15 minutes.

Providence took a 35-26 lead at halftime. Trey Alexander, who is filling in as Creighton's primary point guard, hit the Jays' only 3-pointer of the half as they were 1 of 11 from behind the arc.

Providence then controlled the first five minutes coming out of the locker room, which sent a crowd anticipating a league title into a frenzy.

The Friars scored on their first five possessions of the half to stretch the lead to 44-30. A guarded 3 from the right wing by Reeves made it 54-35 with 14:16 to play. Reeves finished with a game-high 23 points.

Creighton answered by scoring seven straight, but then the Jays went scoreless for more than six minutes as any hope for a comeback stalled.

Ryan Kalkbrenner led four Bluejays in double figures with 13 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Hawkins finished with his 11th double-double this season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Creighton, now 11-6 in the Big East, will play its final two games at home, beginning with Wednesday's contest against UConn.

"They hit shots, we didn't," said Kaluma, who made his return to the starting lineup after being sidelined by a knee injury. "We just got to lock in for the next game."

