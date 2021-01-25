Creighton falls to No. 17 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

The Jays snapped their two-game losing streak with a win over then-No. 23 UConn on Saturday. But that wasn’t enough for CU to avoid slipping in the rankings.
Creighton fell six spots to No. 17 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll. It matched the largest drop of the week. Kansas, which has lost three straight games, went from No. 9 to No. 15.
The Jays’ 74-70 loss to Providence on Wednesday certainly caught the voters’ attention, particularly after Creighton suffered an overtime defeat at Butler a week earlier. CU did bounce back to earn a 74-66 win over UConn, but the Huskies were already on their way out of the top 25 after losing to St. John’s five days prior.
Creighton has been ranked for 17 consecutive weeks. That matches a school record set in 2013. Only seven other teams have been ranked in the last 17 AP polls.
But the Jays, who reached as high as No. 7 this season, do have work to do if they want to earn back some national credibility.
They’ve already lost to three different unranked teams this season and now they play at Seton Hall and at DePaul this week. No. 3 Villanova was the only other Big East squad ranked this week. UConn and Xavier received votes.
CU checked in at No. 27 in the NET rankings on Monday. It’s No. 14 in the coaches poll.
This week’s AP Top 25 poll
1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,597 points (61 first-place votes)
2. Baylor (2) 1,539 (3)
3. Villanova (3) 1,459
4. Michigan (7) 1,376
5. Texas (5) 1,341
6. Houston (8) 1,281
7. Iowa (4) 1,214
8. Virginia (13) 1,067
9. Alabama (18) 1,039
10. Texas Tech (12) 954
11. West Virginia (14) 869
12. Missouri (19) 833
13. Ohio State (15) 810
14. Wisconsin (10) 757
15. Kansas (9) 665
16. Florida State (NR) 656
17. Creighton (11) 640
18. Tennessee (6) 638
19. Illinois (22) 415
20. Virginia Tech (16) 242
21. Minnesota (17) 223
22. Saint Louis (25) 218
23. UCLA (24) 157
24. Oklahoma (NR) 151
25. Louisville (NR) 117
Others receiving votes: Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, USC 50, Oklahoma State 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, Connecticut 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.