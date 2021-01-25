Creighton falls to No. 17 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

The Jays snapped their two-game losing streak with a win over then-No. 23 UConn on Saturday. But that wasn’t enough for CU to avoid slipping in the rankings.

Creighton fell six spots to No. 17 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll. It matched the largest drop of the week. Kansas, which has lost three straight games, went from No. 9 to No. 15.

The Jays’ 74-70 loss to Providence on Wednesday certainly caught the voters’ attention, particularly after Creighton suffered an overtime defeat at Butler a week earlier. CU did bounce back to earn a 74-66 win over UConn, but the Huskies were already on their way out of the top 25 after losing to St. John’s five days prior.

Creighton has been ranked for 17 consecutive weeks. That matches a school record set in 2013. Only seven other teams have been ranked in the last 17 AP polls.

But the Jays, who reached as high as No. 7 this season, do have work to do if they want to earn back some national credibility.

They’ve already lost to three different unranked teams this season and now they play at Seton Hall and at DePaul this week. No. 3 Villanova was the only other Big East squad ranked this week. UConn and Xavier received votes.