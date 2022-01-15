Creighton falls to No. 17 Xavier on the road

Creighton couldn't hold off Xavier's second-half surge, losing control of the game down the stretch in an 80-73 road defeat Saturday.
The Musketeers (13-3, 3-2) bullied their way to the rim and to the free-throw line after halftime on their home floor, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds, scoring 24 points in the paint and adding 16 more at the stripe in the final 20 minutes.
They showed a particularly heightened sense of urgency midway through the second half when they produced a 19-4 run to flip the momentum of the game. No. 17 Xavier built a 63-53 lead with five minutes left.
The Jays (10-5, 2-2) made a charge late, but they ultimately weren't able to keep pace with the Musketeers in the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
Freshman Ryan Nembhard (18 points and six assists) and senior Alex O'Connell (22 points) led the Creighton offensive attack — but while CU shot the ball well (50%), it matched a season-high with 21 costly turnovers.
Ball security's been an issue all season for the young Jays, who're adjusting to Big East-level physicality and aggressive defensive pressure from opponents.
The Musketeers' length certainly played a factor Saturday. They pressed some. They showed a little zone. They rotated quickly off the back-side of the defense. They made every in-bound pass difficult.
The CU turnovers were especially impactful in the first half, when the Jays might have been able to build a considerable cushion.
Creighton had a 13-possession stretch in the first half where it turned the ball over 11 times. The Jays made bad passes, got called for traveling and lost control of the dribble. Pretty much every miscue imaginable.
They did continue to battle defensively, though.
Creighton blocked five shots in the first half and limited Xavier to 36.7% shooting. It held a lead nearly the entire way, even stretching the advantage to 37-29 in the opening moments of the second half.
But the Musketeers made an adjustment at halftime — deciding to relentlessly attack the paint — and made a critical run.
It didn't help that CU was playing for the first time in 10 days — the second lengthy break for the Jays in the last month because of COVID issues on three different opponents' rosters. Their lack of game shape showed up in a double-overtime win at Marquette two weeks ago. And it may have played a factor again Saturday.
Creighton did hit three 3-pointers in a row in the final two minutes Saturday to pull within 77-73 with 30 seconds left. But it never got any closer
CU is scheduled to return to action Wednesday when it hosts St. John's.
