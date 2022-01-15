Creighton falls to No. 17 Xavier on the road

The CU turnovers were especially impactful in the first half, when the Jays might have been able to build a considerable cushion.

Creighton had a 13-possession stretch in the first half where it turned the ball over 11 times. The Jays made bad passes, got called for traveling and lost control of the dribble. Pretty much every miscue imaginable.

They did continue to battle defensively, though.

Creighton blocked five shots in the first half and limited Xavier to 36.7% shooting. It held a lead nearly the entire way, even stretching the advantage to 37-29 in the opening moments of the second half.

But the Musketeers made an adjustment at halftime — deciding to relentlessly attack the paint — and made a critical run.

It didn't help that CU was playing for the first time in 10 days — the second lengthy break for the Jays in the last month because of COVID issues on three different opponents' rosters. Their lack of game shape showed up in a double-overtime win at Marquette two weeks ago. And it may have played a factor again Saturday.