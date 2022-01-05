Creighton falls to No. 19 Villanova in nearly complete reversal of first meeting

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Villanova senior Jermaine Samuels was whistled for a foul and he started clapping.

A teammate subbed in for him and Samuels kept clapping all the way to the bench.

The foul didn’t matter. Samuels was trying to harass a Creighton ball-handler along the perimeter and got too handsy. But the tone had been set.

The Wildcats (10-4, 3-1 Big East), in their house this time, were the aggressor Wednesday night. They bullied the Bluejays inside and outhustled them along the perimeter in a commanding 75-41 win.

It was nearly a complete reversal from the first meeting Dec. 17, when CU took control early and soared late with precision and poise in a 79-59 win in Omaha.

This time, the Jays (10-4, 2-1) weren’t as sharp. And Villanova had plenty to do with that.

“I feel like they kind of made it personal after the first game,” senior Ryan Hawkins said. “Nothing was easy. No cut was easy. Every time you caught the ball there was a hand on you. Some of it’s a credit to them, getting into us a little bit. Some of it’s on us. We didn’t respond to that same physicality.”