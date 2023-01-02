Creighton falls to No. 25 in latest AP poll

A New Year’s Eve road win at DePaul helped the Creighton women’s basketball team hold onto a spot in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

The Jays came in at No. 25 – down four spots from last week – after losing at home to UConn Wednesday and beating the Blue Demons on Saturday.

After spending much of the first two months on the road, Creighton now gets three straight home games, starting with Wednesday night’s contest against Providence. CU is one of three Big East teams in the rankings, joining No. 5 UConn and No. 24 St. Johns.

Nebraska received one vote this week after losing to No. 14 Michigan and No. 6 Indiana. The Huskers are in the midst of retooling their roster after a season-ending injury to starting guard Allison Weidner. NU next plays at Rutgers Saturday.

The Big Ten, enjoying one of its best years in recent memory, also has Ohio State at No. 3, Maryland at No. 13 and Iowa at No. 16. Illinois, a perennial league doormat for the last decade, is 26th in this week’s rankings after upsetting Iowa on Sunday.

South Carolina (15-0) and Stanford (14-1) remained Nos. 1 and 2. The Cardinal’s lone loss is to the Gamecocks, Nov. 20, in overtime.

Photos: No. 21 Creighton takes on No. 8 UConn