Creighton falls to No. 3 Syracuse in College Cup semifinal after late-minute goal

CARY, N.C. — This was the stage Creighton coveted after a 10-year absence from the College Cup.

The Bluejays sure put on a show, but the long road that took them around the country the past few weeks came to a crossroads Friday night at sold-out WakeMed Soccer Park.

That's where Syracuse made the decisive play, sending Creighton home with a 3-2 loss. Though the defeat stung, the Jays bubbled with pride in the aftermath.

“It hurts because I know we could have done more,” midfielder Dominic Briggs said. Yet Creighton did so much to reach this point.

“Everyone gave it all they got,” coach Johnny Torres said. “I’m extremely proud of how we played. One of the best college games I’ve experienced.”

CU (13-5-6) had the better of the play for segments of the national semifinal. That didn’t matter when Levonte Johnson scored the winner with 4:53 remaining as No. 3 seed Syracuse (18-2-4) advanced to the program's first title game Monday night, when it will face Indiana.

While the Jays won on the road the three previous rounds, they weren’t feeling like underdogs among the four remaining teams. They didn’t play like it, either.

“We are one of the giants in the country,” Torres said.

Creighton went from sixth place in the Big East to within a few minutes of playing one more time.

“We knew we could get here,” junior Duncan McGuire said.

And again, the Omaha Creighton Prep grad looked every bit the leading scorer in the country.

“We knew we could create opportunities,” he said.

The Jays had the upper hand in several categories, including shots (15-12) and corner kicks (11-7).

“Two teams just slugging,” Orange coach Ian McIntyre said. “It was a slugfest. To get through this one ... Creighton was wonderful, and would be worthy to be playing in a championship.”

Syracuse’s Christian Curti opened the scoring — on his first goal of the season — with 8:54 remaining in the first half.

Then came McGuire’s 23rd goal, withstanding pressure from a pair of defenders less than 4½ minutes into the second half.

It took Syracuse 91 seconds to regain the lead on Nathan Opoku’s goal.

Down 2-1, it looked dicey for Creighton when McGuire departed with a shoulder injury with 27:15 to play. No worries, his teammates picked him up.

Alfie Pope converted off a sequence that began on Callum Watson’s throw-in, with the ball redirected by teammate Luke Mitchell to Pope.

Maguire didn’t see that unfold as he was receiving treatment.

“I came back and it was 2-2,” he said.

The final goal came amid what the Bluejays later referred to as a mental lapses. Johnson was alone in front of an open net to take Opoku’s pass.

Despite the result, the postseason experience gave the Jays plenty of memories — and motivation.

“We grew throughout the season. This is a growing point for us,” Torres said. “Even though it hurts now, it’s something we can harness and take moving forward as we continue to build and continue to improve.”

Noteworthy

Watson assisted on both Creighton goals. ... The Bluejays’ road travels had them winning in the previous round last Saturday at nearby Duke. ... Creighton midfielder Owen O’Malley, playing in his hometown, exited late in the first half with a leg injury. ... Johnson’s winning goal was his 11th tally of the season. ... This was the first meeting between the teams.

Creighton (13-5-6)... 0 2 — 2

Syracuse (18-2-4).... 1 2 — 3

Goals: CU, McGuire, Pope. SU, Curti, Opoku, Johnson.

