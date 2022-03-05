Creighton falls to Seton Hall in regular-season finale

Seton Hall held Creighton scoreless over the last 2:12 as the Pirates earned a 65-60 win Saturday afternoon at the CHI Health Center.

Creighton, which led by four with eight minutes left, pulled within 61-60 on a Ryan Hawkins 3-pointer with 2:13 left.

But Seton Hall, which won its fifth straight, got a driving layup from Jared Rhoden with one minute left and Tyrese Samuel secured the win with two free throws with 3.2 seconds left after CU's Alex O'Connell missed two 3-point attempts in the final 15 seconds.

Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Hawkins had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Creighton had lost to the Pirates 74-55 a month ago when Seton Hall raced to a 23-3 lead and never looked back. But Saturday, the Jays led most of the first half.

Arthur Kaluma scored seven straight points to put the Jays up 13-7. The Jays later went on an 11-0 run, extending the lead to 26-15 on a Trey Alexander jumper at the 8:15 mark.

But the Jays scored just four points the rest of the half as Seton Hall, which lost to starting guard Kadary Richmond to a thumb injury five minutes into the game, took a 31-30 lead into halftime.

The lead changed hands four times in the first six minutes of the second half. Creighton scored on six straight possessions to take a 53-49 lead with 8:24 left, but the Jays scored three points - on a Ryan Kalkbrenner 3-pointer - over the next 5 1/2 minutes as the Pirates scored 10 straight.

Seton Hall maintained a narrow lead the rest of the way.

Creighton ends the regular season with a 20-10 record, going 12-7 in the Big East. The Big East tournament begins Wednesday with the Jays' first game at 1:30 or 8:30 p.m. Thursday as they will be either the third or fourth seed.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.