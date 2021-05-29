Creighton falls to UConn; Jays next face Xavier in Big East tourney elimination game

Creighton's hitters couldn't solve UConn starter Ben Casparius in a 2-0 loss in the Big East tournament Saturday.

CU managed just three singles on the afternoon. It didn't produce a base runner after the sixth inning. And Casparius was the reason why.

The junior right-hander struck out 13 batters over seven innings. He fanned the final four men he faced. Two Husky relievers combined to close out the win with perfect eighth and ninth frames.

The result sends the Jays into an elimination game against Xavier. They'll have just 90 minutes to reset. Their next game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio.

CU is out of the mix for an NCAA at-large berth. So to continue its season beyond the weekend, it's going to have to get hot.

Creighton must first beat the Musketeers to earn another shot at No. 1 seed UConn — and the Jays would need to defeat the Huskies twice on Sunday to claim the tournament title and the NCAA auto bid.

UConn came into Saturday's showdown on an eight-game winning streak, scoring an average of 10.9 runs per contest during that stretch. The Huskies opened the Big East tournament by scoring in each of the first six innings during an 11-1 victory over Xavier Thursday.